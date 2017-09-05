AAP, LIP MLAs’ march to Captain Amarinder’s residence foiled

Punjab’s Leader of Opposition and AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira, party MP Bhagwant Mann, Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and others court arrest after being stopped by police while on their way to CM Amarinder Singh’s residence in Chandigarh on Monday. Express Punjab’s Leader of Opposition and AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira, party MP Bhagwant Mann, Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and others court arrest after being stopped by police while on their way to CM Amarinder Singh’s residence in Chandigarh on Monday. Express

AAM AADMI Party (AAP) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLAs, along with their workers, were detained by the Chandigarh Police on Monday when they tried to march to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence, demanding a CBI probe into scams related to the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) and Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT).

Former leader of the opposition and Dakha MLA H S Phoolka was conspicuous by his absence from the protest, which saw almost all the other MLAs being present. Speaking to The Indian Express, Phoolka said he could not join the protest because he was busy in New Delhi. Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu and state co-president Aman Arora were also absent as they were abroad.

Police erected barricades outside the MLA hostel, from where the march was to begin, and did not allow the protesting MLAs and workers to go beyond a few feet of the hostel. Water cannons were used to disperse them as they surmounted the barriers and nearly 100 of them were detained and taken away by bus to the Sector 17 police station.

Led by AAP Punjab president, Bhagwant Mann, leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira and LIP MLAs Simarjeet Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains, the MLAs and workers shouted slogans against the Congress government and Captain Amarinder Singh. Protesting against the clean chit given by the Vigilance Bureau to the Captain in the LIP scam, they demanded an impartial probe into the scams.

Speaking to the media, Khaira said credit goes to the judge, who rejected the closure report given by the VB to Amarinder in the AIT scam. “But what sort of fair and neutral investigation can be expected from the Vigilance Bureau when it comes directly under the government led by the accused in the case. There should be a CBI inquiry into the entire affair,” he said.

Mann said clean chits were raining on everybody who was under a shadow of doubt. “Majithia has been given a clean chit, Sukhbir Badal has been given a clean chit, Rana Gurjit Singh has been given a clean chit and now Captain Amarinder Singh has given himself a clean chit. This shows a clear collusion between the Akalis and the Congress and as a responsible opposition party, it is our duty to expose all this before the people of the state,” he said.

Khaira said the Captain had promised in his election manifesto “zero tolerance” against corruption in Punjab, but he is not only shying away from taking action against Rana Gurjit for his involvement in the sand mining scam now, but also shielding him. “The belated and pre-meditated inquiry ordered by Captain Amarinder Singh into the mining scam was a tailor-made exercise to absolve the accused minister, Rana Gurjit Singh, through the handpicked, controversial and bogus Justice Narang Commission,” he said.

The LoP also demanded that the Captain should either resign as CM or hand over the inquiry into the Ludhiana City Centre and AIT cases to CBI for a free-and-fair trial.

