AAP links BJP to Madhya Pradesh spy racket, demands SC-monitored probe

AAP spokesperson Ashutosh. (File Photo) AAP spokesperson Ashutosh. (File Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into alleged infiltration of “ISI agents” into Madhya Pradesh BJP, describing it as a “grave threat” to internal security. With opposition parties including Congress seeking to corner BJP over the issue, the saffron party said that the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh, where it is in power, is investigating the matter and has made arrests which must be appreciated.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leaders Ashutosh and Kapil Mishra said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya must come clean on their “links” with one of the accused. “BJP goes around handing out certificates of patriotism. But the arrests have shown that BJP and RSS are the biggest anti-national outfits,” Ashutosh said.

“Three of the arrested were active members of BJP”. Eleven people were arrested from different places of Madhya Pradesh on February 9 for being part of an alleged espionage racket being run from Pakistan to collect strategic information on important Indian establishments. The ATS had picked up one person from Satna, five from Gwalior, three from Bhopal and two from Jabalpur.

Hitting back at the opposition, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, “Investigation agency has arrested people on the basis of credible information. Is it not to be appreciated? Law will apply to everyone irrespective of anything.” Mishra, who is a minister in the Delhi government, took a dig at the ruling party at the Centre saying Army chief Bipin Rawat’s remarks that people who support terrorists in staging attacks would be treated as anti-nationals was “apt for the BJP”.

Demanding a high-level probe, Congress workers in Bhopal had taken to streets earlier this week and clashed with BJP activists. “Before levelling allegations, will Congress like to answer why is that they never sought to take action when corruption, other illegal activities were happening in their government and party at very high level?” Kohli asked.