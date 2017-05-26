AAP likely to focus on need for ‘open hackathon’ of EVM

arvind kejriwal, kapil mishra, kejriwal mishra spat, kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party, AAP crisis, AAP corruption, Kejriwal corruption, AAP news, Kejriwal news, latest news, indian express arvind kejriwal, kapil mishra, kejriwal mishra spat, kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party, AAP crisis, AAP corruption, Kejriwal corruption, AAP news, Kejriwal news, latest news, indian express

While the AAP has submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission (EC) asking it to reconsider the terms of the EVM tampering challenge, party sources said they are likely to focus on the need for an ‘open hackathon’. A decision on whether or not the party will participate in the challenge, under the present terms, is yet to be taken, sources said.

The EC, however, rejected the demand and said the EVM would lose its originality if changes are made to its internal circuitry. On Wednesday, AAP submitted a memorandum to CEC Dr Nasim Zaidi stating, “We [AAP] would like to strongly urge you [EC] to consider the terms of the EVM challenge.” The party reiterated the point it had made earlier, that the EC’s rules don’t allow participants to tamper with the motherboard of the EVMs. An AAP leader said, “This is essentially the crux of the problem. Those who hack into an EVM for electoral gain wouldn’t to do so while following the rules set by the EC. It is unrealistic. These smoke screens are being erected because the EVM machines are fallible.” Asked if AAP will participate in the challenge, a senior leader said, “The decision on the matter hasn’t been taken yet. But the fact remains that the conditions set up by the EC are not conducive for a fair challenge…”

The party also said when it was clear that the BJP was reaping benefits by rigging EVMs, there was no point in holding a tampering challenge without letting contestants touch the motherboard. While it remains to be seen what the party does on Friday — the last date to confirm participation — the BJP criticised AAP’s attempts to negotiate with the EC as an attempt to save face.

