AAP leaders, workers to march to LG’s house tomorrow; BJP terms it a ‘drama’

As the ongoing tussle between Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal gained momentum on Tuesday, the AAP leaders and workers will march to the Lieutenant Governor’s residence at 4 pm tomorrow. Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues — including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai– have been staging a sit-in at the LG’s office since Monday.

AAP leaders and workers today asserted that they would continue their fight for the rights of the people without ant compromise. Raising the pitch of the sit-in against the Delhi bureaucrats’ strike, which the AAP claims is being orchestrated by LG Anil Baijal, party leader and PWD minister Satyendar Jain today went on an indefinite hunger strike.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leaders mocked AAP’s sit-in as a “drama”. The party claimed that such ‘mockery of democracy’ by Kejriwal and his colleagues was being done keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that Aam Aadmi Party is creating “illusion” over full statehood demand in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP leader also alleged that the AAP party has created such “illusions” in 2013 and 2015 also.

“Making mockery of Democracy, No Work only Drama (sic),” Tiwari tweeted. “A new film of Chief Minister is running in Delhi. Its title is ‘Chahe Kuch Karlo, Hum Nahin Sudharenge’ (Do whatever you wish, We will not change),” he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, however, termed it as a fight for the rights of the people of Delhi. “At the instance of Narendra Modi, the Lt Governor has crippled Delhi government. We will not keep quiet now and fight till the last,” he said.

Amid the growing disquiet among the Delhi government, LG’s office and the Centre, bureaucrats took to social media today to counter AAP’s allegations that IAS officers were on a “strike”. They tried to clarify that they were all at work, using hashtag “#Delhiatwork NoToStrike” to list the recent work done by them.

On the other hand, Sanjay Singh, who was joined by senior party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi Marlena, said they were prepared for a long drawn battle over issues of full statehood, IAS officers’ strike and the schemes of government including doorstep delivery of ration, allegedly curtailed by the LG.

The Delhi AAP MP also criticised former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit over the full statehood issue. “She ruled for ten years when Congress was at the Centre. Why did the full statehood was promised in their manifesto if they did not want it,” he said.

Following a brief meeting with Baijal at 5.30 pm on Monday, Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai refused to leave the waiting room of the L-G office.

