AAP leaders meet Punjab Assembly Speaker, seek longer winter session

A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday met Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh and submitted a letter to him demanding that the three-day session of the Assembly called from November 27 to 29 be extended as the brief session amounted to making a mockery of the Vidhan Sabha. Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira, Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu, Bathinda Rural MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby and other leaders of AAP pointed out to the Speaker that the Assembly was meeting for fewer days with every successive year and that this was not good for democratic conventions Kanwar Sandhu said the 2017 budget session was also very short and the three-day winter session would mean that the year will end with the Vidhan Sabha meeting for less than 15 days.

“That is a violation of the Vidhan Sabha rules, which makes it mandatory to hold the session for at least 40 days in a year. We in AAP are exploring various options, including legal remedy,” he said.

“The continuing farmer suicides needs to be closely debated. The Committee of the Vidhan Sabha visited some of the families of persons who ended their lives. We want a debate, which according to me should last for at least two days,” Sandhu said.

He said there was also an urgent need to hold a discussion on the matter of crop diversification as the wheat-paddy cycle is a serious concern.

“This is having a negative effect on the water table. What do we do? How do we have proper marketing for other crops?” he said.

The Kharar MLA said there was also a need to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“The law and order situation is really serious. Is it because of the inefficiency of the police, foreign interference or political interference? We must debate this for at least two days and look at remedial measures taken by other countries, he said.

The AAP MLAs have also asked for a meeting of all political parties to be called to discuss the viability holding a longer session. The Speaker has also been requested to consider live telecast of the Vidhan Sabha proceedings on television channels on the pattern of other states like Telangana, Delhi as well as the two houses of Parliament.

