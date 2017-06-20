AAP leaders meet LG Anil Baijal over party office issue

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh on Tuesday met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and put forth their demand of party being allowed the use of its office at 206, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi, IANS reported. “We have met the LG and requested him that AAP should be allowed to use the office and the fine imposed on the party is illegal,” Sanjay Singh said addressing the media following the meeting.

Singh added Baijal asked him to submit his concerns and demands regarding party office “in written” adding that the Lt Governor assured he would “look into the matter”.

Last week, citing unauthorised occupation of the party office at the erstwhile Rouse Avenue, which was later renamed as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, the Public Works Department (PWD) imposed a fine of Rs 27 lakh on AAP. The AAP, however, has denied the charge.

Following the three-member Shunglu Committee questioning the Delhi Cabinet’s decision to allow the government-owned Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg bungalow to the AAP for its official use, Baijal on April 7 had cancelled the allotment.

On April 12, the PWD had issued a notice to AAP’s chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to immediately vacate the bungalow.

