AAP leader shot at

Gurdaspur police have booked two unidentified persons for allegedly firing at AAP leader Gurpartap Singh Kushhalpur late Sunday evening. Kushhalpur had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly elections from Dera Baba Nanak.

The attack took place outside his residence. The suspects fired two gunshots but Kushhalpur escaped unhurt as he hid behind his car, the police said. No arrests have been made yet.

