Saturday, May 19, 2018
AAP leader HS Walia set to join SAD today

Written by Anju Agnihotri Chaba | Jalandhar | Published: May 20, 2018 1:33:35 am
HS Walia
After contesting the 2017 assembly elections from Jalandhar Cantt on AAP’s ticket, HS Walia, is all set to join the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sunday in the presence of party chief Sukhbir Badal and senior BJP leaders. Confirming the move, Walia while talking to The Indian Express said, “I had joined AAP not as a political party but for its ideology, but in the past 14 months post the 2017 assembly elections, I have analysed that it (AAP) stands no where close to its original ideology where it used to talk about a corruption-free society. SAD is one of the oldest parties in state and its ideology is much better than AAP. If I had to join a political party than there is no better party then this.”

Walia had got 26,000 votes and had come third in the 2017 assembly elections. SAD candidate had scored 27,000 votes while Congress candidate Pargat Singh had scored close to 50,000 votes from Jalandhar Cantt.

