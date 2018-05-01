AAP leader on hunger strike to get sugar mill reopened

AAP leader Gurdit Singh Sekhon has started a hunger strike in Faridkot over decision of Punjab government to shift Faridkot cooperative sugar mill’s machinery to Bhogpur in Jalandhar district. Though this decision was taken in 2014 by the than SAD-BJP government, AAP leaders maintain that Capt Amarinder Singh had announced during poll campaign they will not let it happen. Sekhon, who is Malwa Zone-2 president of AAP, started his hunger strike from Monday onwards and stated that it will continue till the government does not give in writing that it will restart the mill.

The decision to close the mill was taken by the previous Congress government ruled by Capt Amarinder Singh owing to heavy losses. Mill never operated after and in 2014, SAD-BJP decided to shift the machinery out of this mill to Bhogpur. However, the decision came into implementation now. Sekhon said, “After opposing SAD-BJP government’s decision, now Congress government itself is implementing it. We will not let it happen. Already 2000 employees have been rendered jobless. We want the mill to start again.”

The work of shifting of machinery started around two days back, but was was stalled Monday owing to protest.

SSP Dr Nanak Singh also visited the dharna site on Monday. The dharna is also getting support from Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) ,Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian), among others. AAP MP Prof Sadhu Singh, AAP MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Baldev Singh also sat in dharna supporting the cause.

