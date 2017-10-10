Gujarat polls: AAP leader Kalsariya meets Rahul Gandhi, seeks Congress support for his candidature

Kanu Kalsariya is the most known face of AAP in Gujarat (File photo) Kanu Kalsariya is the most known face of AAP in Gujarat (File photo)

Amid hectic political activities in Gujarat ahead of assembly elections, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Kanu Kalsariya has met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and has sought support from Congress for his independent candidature from Mahuva constituency of Bhavnagar in Saurashtra. The development has evoked lots of interest among political circles even as the Gujarat unit of AAP has instructed its high command in Delhi about the development, for it to consider any possible action.

Gandhi is on a three-day campaign to Gujarat starting from Monday. And Kalsariya met him for about 30 minutes in his vehicle during transit Monday.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Kalsariya said, “Yes, I met Rahul Gandhi yesterday in his car for around half an hour. I have sought Congress’s support in terms of not fielding their candidate for Mahuva constituency from where I am planning to contest the election. And in turn, I have assured him that I will not contest the election under the banner of AAP, but as an independent candidate.”

When asked, if how will AAP take this decision, Kalsariya said, “It is very clear that AAP is not going to contest the election on all the seats or that it is going to form the government. The main rival is BJP and we need to defeat it. And therefore I have put forward this proposal to Congress. Rahulji has asked me to consider the proposal with an assurance to come back to me in some time. I have made the proposal after consultation with AAP leaders.”

Kalsariya is the most known face of AAP in Gujarat. And when AAP was not sure of contesting Gujarat elections, Kalsariya had declared that he will contest the election as an independent candidate from Mahuva. Kalsariya was a BJP MLA from Mahuva and he rose to limelight when he led a landmark public protest against a proposed cement plant of Nirma in Mahuva that was granted to the company by the BJP government itself.

Eventually, Kalsariya left BJP and had fought as an independent candidate from Gariadhar constituency of Saurashtra in 2012, but lost to BJP candidate.

A Congress leader confirmed Kalsariya’s meeting with Gandhi. “Yes, Kalsariya did meet Rahulji in his vehicle during transit yesterday. But we do not know what transpired between them,” the leader said requesting anonymity.

While the decision has evoked a lot of interest among political observers, it also gives a negative signal to AAP party workers in Gujarat.

When contacted to comment about Kalsariya’s meeting with Gandhi, media coordinator and spokesperson of AAP in Gujarat Harshil Nayak said, “Yes, I have come to know about it. And I have informed the Central leadership about the same. Now, whatever decision is to be taken in the matter, it will be taken by them.”

