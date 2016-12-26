AAP leader joins Congress, may get ticket from Sham Chaurasi

YAMINI GOMAR, former Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national executive committee member, might be fielded from Sham Chaurasi (Reserved) Assembly constituency in Hoshiarpur by the Congress, the party she joined on Sunday, as it has decided to field some new Dalit candidate there. Though Ram Lubhaya, former Congress MP and Union Minister of State for Health Santosh Chaudhary’s husband, used to contest from Sham Chaurasi for the past few elections, he lost both the 2007 and 2012 polls to Shiromani Akali Dal.

Gomar had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Hoshiarpur and polled over 2 lakh votes in her maiden attempt. In the coming Assembly election, too, Gomar was expecting a ticket for Sham Chaurasi, but AAP preferred a doctor to her as some AAP leaders had alleged that she had given inflated campaign bills for which an FIR was also filed and inquiry held.

On the other side, party men are opposed to sitting SAD MLA Mohinder Kaur Josh contesting the polls this time.

Gomar said she had joined the Congress just to work for the party and not on the condition of contesting polls. “I have joined Congress after discussing with several AAP volunteers and more such AAP volunteers will join Congress soon,” she said.

Gomar, incidentally, has managed to develop a good base among the Dalits in Hoshiarpur over the past two years. Having resigned from AAP after calling the party anti-Punjabi, anti-Dalit and its senior leaders “biggest manipulators”, Gomaralleged several tickets had been “sold” to “corrupt, criminals and characterless” people.