AAP leader H S Phoolka to quit as Leader of Opposition to fight 1984 riot cases

Senior AAP leader H S Phoolka has decided to give up his post as Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly as he wants to fight the cases of 1984 riot victims. He has asked the party to elect a new person in his place. Phoolka, who has been the Leader of Opposition since March this year when AAP emerged as the largest opposition party in the Assembly polls, has been told by the Delhi Bar Council that he cannot appear as a lawyer for the 1984 riot victims till he holds the office of profit.

An MLA from Dakha constituency, Phoolka had earlier offered to give up the perks and privileges associated with the status of the Leader of Opposition in order to meet the criteria of the bar council, but this offer was rejected. Now, he has decided to quit the office and has asked the party to choose a new Leader of Opposition. Three names have been suggested by Phoolka to the party high command for the post. He has suggested the names of Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira, Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu and Sunam MLA Aman Arora.

“I have decided to quit as the Leader of Opposition as the other options I had suggested were not accepted. I have spent considerable time fighting the cases of the 1984 riot victims and I do not want to stop fighting their case at a crucial stage. The party will soon take a call on the new Leader of Opposition,” said Phoolka.

