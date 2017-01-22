AAP leader demands quota in fixed pay, contractual recruitments

Condemning RSS publicity in-charge Manmohan Vaidya’s remark over “reviewing the reservation policy”, AAP leader J J Mewada on Saturday demanded that the “reservation policy be extended to recruitment of staff on fixed salary and contractual basis in government departments”.

Addressing mediapersons, he said the state government had recruited nearly 1.37 lakh government employees on fixed pay and contractual basis in the last few years, but they made no provision for reserved categories in the recruitment.

Stating that since these employees would be regularised and given permanent employment after a period of five years, candidates from the reserved categories would suffer as they were left out during contractual employment. “So, appointment on consolidated salary and contractual employment is being used a tactic to keep SCs and STs out of government jobs and defeat the reservation policy as given in the Constitution,” said Mewada.

Mewada, who is a Dalit, said that “the state BJP government is working to fulfill the agenda of RSS as far as reservation policy is concerned”. He said, “Vaidya’s comments indicated that RSS is anti-Dalit, anti-poor and anti-reservation.”