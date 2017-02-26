AAP launches anti-drug campaign in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched a campaign against drugs and deployed its activists across the state to collect data on drug victims and de-addiction centres. Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed that his party would cut drug supply chain within 24 hours and the menace would be wiped out from the state within one month if they form the government. He asked party candidates and volunteers to collect the data on drugs within a week.

The candidates were also directed to collect information on paramedic staff and present status of treatment in all government de-addiction centres within three days. National Spokesman of AAP Sanjay Singh said he was overwhelmed by the support and warmth the people of Punjab have shown towards the party and claimed that AAP would form the government in the state with a “thumping majority”. He said AAP would fulfil every promise it had made in its poll manifesto.

Singh said the party is seized of the wheat procurement season starting from April 1 and AAP would prepare an action plan tomorrow and will meet the Punjab’s Governor to seek his intervention for release of Cash Credit Limit (CCL) by the Reserve Bank of India. Expressing concern over alleged inaction by the SAD-BJP government, he said the farmers were left in the lurch as it did not start the process of obtaining CCL. He said the AAP, if coming to power, would hold an enquiry into the alleged multi-crore food scam in Punjab.

“Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia would be arrested before April 15 and all those involved in drug trade would be behind bars within a month’s time,” Singh claimed. MP Bhagwant Mann said the “victory” of AAP would bring bigger responsibility but “we will celebrate it when we will be able to end the miseries of all sections of the society -be it farmers, unemployed youth or dalits”. He said the AAP would implement the “road-map” prepared by party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in Punjab. Many state AAP leaders were present at a thanks giving function for party volunteers here.