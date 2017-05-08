Kapil Mishra speaking BJP language: AAP counters sacked minister

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday countered Kapil Mishra’s allegations, saying that the sacked water resources minister had himself in the past claimed that the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch was trying to implicate Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the purported water tanker scam. Briefing the press, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that Mishra was repeating the same allegations made by the BJP. “Whatever Mishra alleged about Kejriwal, they are same allegations made by the BJP in the past,” Singh said.
Coming out strongly against the BJP-led government at the Centre, Singh said there have been attempts to stifle the voice of the AAP. “Jawans are being beheaded at the border, Kashmir is under boil, Sukma is being ravaged by Maoists and the BJP’s sole agenda is to finish the AAP,” Singh said.
Claiming that the party’s leadership faced similar allegations of corruption in the past, Singh said none of the claims have been substantiated. “When Anna ji movement was underway, Sisodia faced allegations of corruption, so did kejriwal, but they found nothing,” he said.
When asked about why Mishra wasn’t still expelled from the party, Singh said the AAP’s top brass would meet later today and take a decision.
Earlier in the day, Mishra appeared before the ACB and submitted evidence in the purported 400-crore water tanker scam. Speaking to reporters outside the ACB, Mishra said: “Whatever evidence I have, I gave it to the ACB, will be summoned again to assist in the probe.”
When asked about the allegations he levelled against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal, Mishra said he had sought an appointment with the Central Bureau of Investigation today to substantiate his claim that Health Minister Satyendra Jain gave Rs 2 crore of unaccounted money to Kejriwal. Mishra is likely to give a statement to the CBI. Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijpal forwarded Mishra’s complaint to the ACB.
- May 8, 2017 at 2:39 pmAAP 's list of excuses ....its another vadera party like scamgressReply
- May 8, 2017 at 2:37 pmIt is a limit...His ho i...Do Kodi ke log do crore me bikane lageReply
- May 8, 2017 at 2:34 pmAs usual Sanjay Singh has said the same thing which all leaders of AAP say when an allegation is made against them. Sanjay pahlwan is citing examples of Kashmir, Sukna, terrorists etc only to catch BJP on wrong foot. AAP has been never interested in national issue but now when the allegation of corruption has come up against them they are raising the issues. Mind it Sanjay belongs to a party which wanted Kashmir to be given to stan and are sympathetic towards Naxals and shamelessly stood with the JNU traitors, Their leader Kejriwal abused the PM at will. If Kejriwal is so honest then why on earth he is not coming in front to explain the truth? Why he requires Sisodiya, Kumar Vishwas and Sanjay Singh to defend him?Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 2:31 pmFirst he should openly disclose why he is kicked out ????????????? Third rate agent of BJP???????????????????Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 2:23 pm“Jawans are being beheaded at the border, Kashmir is under boil, Sukma is being ravaged by Maoists and the BJP’s sole agenda is to finish the AAP,” -So True. BJP doing nothing but diverting the Media & public from core issues. Shame on our Government.Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 2:18 pmki poonch tedi ki tedi. Even after such a bad mandate AAP has learnt nothing.Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 2:17 pmHide bound by parochial views - that is what is BJP . They would like to see that their rival AAP is decimated by hook or crook . This minister who enjo all the benefits and proved himself as inefficient is a of BJP agent thanks to the big financial offer from Sha who entices all rival party leaders . India's hope lies in AAP .Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 2:39 pmHa ha ha ha !Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 1:56 pmWhy only BJP, Congress too wants Kejriwal's head.Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 2:27 pmHe is their enemy no.1 for obvious reasons.Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 1:53 pmUptill now you were making baseless charges against BJP. Now u will have to face the same situation. Now where is your morality and probity in politics? Do not throw stones becoz your own house is of glass. Chullu bhar panime dub maroReply
- May 8, 2017 at 2:37 pmYou appear to be in too much haste to consign AAP to the anals of history. Remember, it's a formation of a group of activists who joined hands to fight the scourge of corruption. This is a deeply entrenched evil which requires a long struggle. They are aware of such obstacles & should be prepared to wage a gutsy battle ahead.Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 1:51 pmArvind Kejriwal and his party are going to wiped from the Indian political scene shortly with no chances of making come back.Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 2:25 pmIf AAP is left with even a trace of life, its founder members have the capacity to rebuild it from the ruins created by the constant attacks of the dirty opposition. So keep daydreaming, you Bhajtards.Reply
- May 8, 2017 at 2:36 pmYou seem to be a fortune tellerReply
- May 8, 2017 at 1:49 pmLame defense. BJP or language of BJP does not give offenders any protection. It is better to give facts and be absolved and AAP in particular has more responsibility.Reply
