Kapil Mishra speaking BJP language: AAP counters sacked minister

Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra addressing the media at Rajghat in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra addressing the media at Rajghat in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday countered Kapil Mishra’s allegations, saying that the sacked water resources minister had himself in the past claimed that the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch was trying to implicate Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the purported water tanker scam. Briefing the press, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that Mishra was repeating the same allegations made by the BJP. “Whatever Mishra alleged about Kejriwal, they are same allegations made by the BJP in the past,” Singh said.

Coming out strongly against the BJP-led government at the Centre, Singh said there have been attempts to stifle the voice of the AAP. “Jawans are being beheaded at the border, Kashmir is under boil, Sukma is being ravaged by Maoists and the BJP’s sole agenda is to finish the AAP,” Singh said.

Claiming that the party’s leadership faced similar allegations of corruption in the past, Singh said none of the claims have been substantiated. “When Anna ji movement was underway, Sisodia faced allegations of corruption, so did kejriwal, but they found nothing,” he said.

When asked about why Mishra wasn’t still expelled from the party, Singh said the AAP’s top brass would meet later today and take a decision.

Earlier in the day, Mishra appeared before the ACB and submitted evidence in the purported 400-crore water tanker scam. Speaking to reporters outside the ACB, Mishra said: “Whatever evidence I have, I gave it to the ACB, will be summoned again to assist in the probe.”

When asked about the allegations he levelled against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal, Mishra said he had sought an appointment with the Central Bureau of Investigation today to substantiate his claim that Health Minister Satyendra Jain gave Rs 2 crore of unaccounted money to Kejriwal. Mishra is likely to give a statement to the CBI. Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijpal forwarded Mishra’s complaint to the ACB.

