AAP in Delhi HC against LG’s order to recover Rs 97 crore advertisement cost

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has moved the Delhi High Court against an order by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to recover Rs 97 crore from the party for money allegedly spent by the Delhi government on advertisements. The party in its plea has sought quashing of the demand notice issued on March 30 by the Delhi government’s Department of Information and Publicity (DIP) on LG Anil Baijal’s direction to recover the amount.

The LG had ordered the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government to recover the amount from the AAP within a month.

The party has also sought setting aside of a report of a Centre-appointed three-member committee which had held that the Delhi government had splurged exchequer’s money on advertisements projecting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party in violation of Supreme Court guidelines.

The three-member committee, headed by former Chief Election Commissioner B B Tandon, had been constituted by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on directions of the apex court to address issues related to Content Regulation in Government Advertising.

The committee’s order of September 16 last year had come on a complaint from Congress leader Ajay Maken accusing the AAP government in Delhi of splurging public money on advertisements.

The panel had also said that the AAP should be made to reimburse the expenditure for the violation of the apex court’s May 13, 2015 order.

