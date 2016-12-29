AAP in 2016: Arvind Kejriwal goes national as Delhi proves hard to govern

AAP’s debut in the assembly polls in Punjab and Goa in March 2017, followed by municipal polls mid next year in Delhi and then assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh by December will redefine its political curve. (File Photo) AAP’s debut in the assembly polls in Punjab and Goa in March 2017, followed by municipal polls mid next year in Delhi and then assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh by December will redefine its political curve. (File Photo)

A stormy 2016 paves the way for five key elections for the Aam Aadmi Party next year, a litmus test of its governance in Delhi and of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s political relevance. Through the year, Kejriwal positioned himself as the main Opposition face to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the party focused on an aggressive expansion plan. Now, at the cusp of a new year, AAP faces new political challenges and possibilities.

AAP’s debut in the assembly polls in Punjab and Goa in March 2017, followed by municipal polls mid next year in Delhi and then assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh by December will redefine its political curve. In each of these states, the party has showcased the Delhi model of governance while fighting a bitter battle with the Lieutenant Governor and Delhi Police alleging that both the offices had been manipulated by the Centre. While the party has flaunted its achievements in the health and education sectors, it has cried foul on being stymied by a hostile government at the Centre.

The party suffered major losses when the Delhi High Court held the LG to be the ‘administrative head’ of the state and also quashed the appointment of 21 parliamentary secretaries appointed by the party. Twenty-seven party legislators face the possibility of disqualification for allegedly holding two offices of profit. For its part, AAP kept up its attack on the LG for ‘sitting on 400 files’, for stalling bureaucrats from expediting government work and for overruling the elected Delhi government.

As the core leadership of the party grappled with governance in Delhi and its political ambitions in other states, it was faced with a slew of arrests of party MLAs and summons by the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB). Cabinet ministers Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal faced the ACB while several other party legislators courted arrest.

The party suffered a serious blow to its image when cabinet minister Sandeep Kumar was caught on tape in compromising positions with two women in separate instances and had to be fired.

While former founding members Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan floated a new political party and took on AAP with renewed fervour, AAP’s own sitting MLAs Pankaj Pushkar and Devinder Sehrawat kept stirring the pot. Soon after Sandeep Kumar’s ouster, Sehrawat levelled serious charges against the party leadership, including Kejriwal, that prompted his suspension from the primary membership of the party.

Even as the turmoil refused to die down in Delhi, the AAP supremo set out his political agenda on track carefully from the beginning of the year. The party’s two main political campaigns that attracted maximum attention were those against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and the demonetisation drive. The DDCA campaign dragged Kejriwal and four other party leaders to court as Jaitley slapped defamation charges on the AAP leaders who at press conferences delivered ‘exposes’ on the Union Minister.

Kejriwal’s offensive against Modi’s demonetisation policy set the tone for several other opposition parties which could not sustain their attacks. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who rallied extensively and tried to galvanize the Opposition on the issue, saw support for the cause wan in a divided opposition. Kejriwal did invite Mamata to a traders’ rally at the country’s largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Azadpur but on all other occasions he chose to chart his own course on the issue. He travelled across the country, addressing three rallies in Uttar Pradesh and in state capitals in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, drawing crowds that have ‘surprised’ AAP’s own leadership.

“We had no idea that a party like AAP which has worked mostly in Delhi had such appeal in far-flung states. It was an eye-opener of sorts for us. The response at these rallies have made us think seriously about expanding our base and strengthening our organisational structure in these states. The overwhelming response also reassured us that we are making sense on our demonetisation argument,” said a senior party leader.

Following the rallies against demonetisation, the party has appointed cabinet ministers Gopal Rai and Manish Sisodia to be incharge of the party in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan respectively, sensing opportunity there. The party has expansion plans also in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh as well as parts of UP.

Kejriwal has made a point to dive headlong into most issues that were part of the national discourse this year, be it the suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula in Hyderabad and the sedition charges against Jawaharlal Nehru University students including Kanhaiya Kumar or unrest in Kashmir University. The AAP supremo’s take on the surgical strikes on Pakistan didn’t take off as he tried to finesse his position: he appealed to the Prime Minister to dispel propaganda by the international media that no such strikes were made, rather than questioning the strikes himself.

Kejriwal’s combative, never-say-die spirit has helped him emerge as a formidable force in national politics. While at public rallies his easy conversational tone has appealed to the masses, in social media his slurs and name-calling the Prime Minister have earned him brickbats for lowering the dignity of public discourse.

In 2016, you could hate Kejriwal but not ignore him. In 2017, more than the AAP, brand Kejriwal is up for a vote.

