AAP hurt us more in some seats than Congress: Bikram Singh Majithia

Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar on Sunday.

SAD could win only two out of the 25 seats in Mahja.

First, we accept the verdict of the people very humbly. There must have been some shortcomings and we will sit and check these. It is true that many of our candidates were contesting for a long time from the same seats and definitely the anti-incumbency factor worked against them. There must be some other factors, too.

In some seats, AAP candidates got more votes than the difference in victory between Congress and SAD candidates.

It is also a fact that the vote share of the Congress has decreased. It has come down to 38 per cent. SAD-BJP alliance has got 32.67 per cent vote. AAP had only 23 per cent. AAP’s vote share is lower than us. But yes, AAP hurt us more in some seats than the Congress.

You did lose all four seats in the Panthik district of Tarn Taran to the Congress. Was it the result of allegations of SAD drifting away from the Panthik agenda and hard stand against hardliners in the last leg of elections?

Again, we were winning these four seats for long and there was anti-incumbency. We will find out the reasons.

There were Panthik voters who would never vote for Congress. But, this time, they had a chance to vote for AAP and it affected your performance?

There were many issues (for the defeat). We cannot single out only one issue. In cities, some candidates won by more than 15,000-20,000 votes. So, we cannot generalise this theory in cities. But definitely, we will sit and find out the reasons.

BJP performed very poorly in cities. Do you think it hurt SAD?

Both parties contested the elections collectively and both parties will do an analysis of our defeat.

