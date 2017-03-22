AAP hopes to gain from education work

Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

For over three years, Prem Chauhan (28) made sure that he took some time off from his day job at a garment export outlet every day to convince parents at a local government school to keep a close watch on their childrens’ performance. In 2015, when the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government and introduced reforms in school education, Prem formally became a member of the School Management Committee (SMC) in Sarvodaya School Sector 5 Dakshinpuri, clueless that it would be his stepping stone to a world of full-time politics.

As the AAP dispensation set aside a lion’s share of the budget for education reforms and introduced a slew of measures for qualitative improvement in learning and teaching skills, the party hopes the upcoming municipal polls will be a referendum on their groundwork. With a strong network of community leaders and party volunteers working closely with SMCs across the capital, the AAP is fielding 25 of their most active members, like Prem, in the municipal polls slated for April 22.

“As a party, we believe in decentralisation of power, and in Swaraj. Even in schools, we started out with strengthening the SMCs so that the local communities have greater say in the running of schools. These committees have come a long way in bridging the gap between school authorities and parents and have also helped motivate the latter to participate more actively in school activities. At a time when only three tickets have been given to representatives from the trade cell of the party, 25 SMC members have been fielded as candidates,” said a top party functionary.

For Prem, whose candidature from ward number 74 Dakshinpuri was announced three weeks ago, his daily routine continues to be meeting parents and locals. The AAP’s candidate from ward-36 S Dwarka A, a seat reserved for women, too is an active SMC member. Madhuri Rawat Varshney (44), an electronics engineer-turned-social worker, started out as a Resident Welfare Association vice-president. “For 10 years, I have worked with several NGOs and I joined the AAP in 2014. I always wanted to work on education and AAP gave me an opportunity by making me an SMC member. Since then there has been no looking back, and now I oversee all 33 government schools under Matiala Assembly constituency, the largest in the capital,” she said.

