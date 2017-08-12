AAP hits out at BJP over ‘medical college scam’ in Haryana

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the Health Ministry has become a ‘den of corruption’. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the Health Ministry has become a ‘den of corruption’.

The AAP Friday accused the BJP government of attempting to scuttle a case registered by the CBI against four persons, who allegedly attempted to get clearance for a debarred medical college in Haryana.

Claiming that the CBI’s initial FIR had pointed to the “involvement of a senior BJP leader”, a minister and “officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department”, the AAP sought Union Health Minister J P Nadda’s response on the issue.

The CBI has arrested three persons on the charge of using “unfair means” to get clearance for The World College of Medical Sciences in Jhajjar, which was under government scanner, earlier this month. The case had been registered against Narender Singh, Kunwar Nishant Singh, both residents of Vasant Kunj, and Vaibhav Sharma and V K Sharma, residents of Noida. Vaibhav, V K Sharma and Kunwar Nishant have been arrested.

AAP national spokesperson Ashutosh said, “The BJP government at the Centre… and the Prime Minister who came to power after promising ‘Na khaunga, na khaane dunga’, have questions to answer after the CBI’s FIR has finally been uploaded on its website.”

He added that the college, run by Narender and Kunwar Nishant, was barred from admitting students by the Supreme Court for having sub-standard facilities and non-fulfilment of the required criteria. Citing an FIR, he also alleged that the deal for lifting the ban involved a “huge sum of money”, which was to be paid to a “senior-most functionary” in the Health Ministry via a journalist.

Ashutosh said Vaibhav and V K Sharma had also named a senior journalist, who was called in by the CBI. The AAP leader asked a series of questions from BJP — “who is the ‘close contact’?”, “who are the senior functionaries… who were influenced?”, “who can overturn the SC order?” and “how much money has been given as kickbacks?”

Reacting to the allegations, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said AAP’s attack was a bid by the party to offset the corruption charges against Satyendar Jain.

