‘AAP has highest percentage of Delhi councillors with criminal cases’

At nearly 17 per cent, the AAP has the highest percentage of councillors with criminal records in Delhi’s newly constituted civic bodies, according to a study conducted two non-political groups.

The Delhi Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 266 out of 270 winners of the MCD elections, held last month, to arrive at the conclusion.

AAP’s eight councillors, out of its 48, have criminal records (16.67%), while BJP’s percentage stands at eight. For the Congress, the percentage is 10 with three of its 30 councilors having criminal records.

According to the report, in terms of absolute numbers, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has the highest number of councillors with criminal records.

The BJP has won 181 of the 270 wards in the three municipal corporations.

Out of a total of 266 winners analysed by the Delhi Election Watch and ADR, 135 (51 per cent) councillors are crorepatis in all the three civic bodies.

The report also stated that BJP’s 56 per cent councillors are crorepatis while there are 32 per cent of such councillors in the Aam Aadmi Party. Congress has 50 per cent of its councillors crorepati.

