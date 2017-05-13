Recent controversies sourrounding AAP show failure of govt to deliver on promises: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar said “India is witnessing a change. India is voting for aspiration and prosperity. India is not voting for caste-based politics. People want developmental politics.” (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Prakash Javadekar said “India is witnessing a change. India is voting for aspiration and prosperity. India is not voting for caste-based politics. People want developmental politics.” (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the recent happenings in the AAP government in Delhi had exposed its failure to fulfil the promises its leaders had made to the people.

He also suggested the opposition parties to move away from negative politics.

“As far as what is happening in the AAP government, it has actually exposed them of what they promised and what they are delivering. Therefore people are already upset with them and that is what is on display,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

The Union human resource development minister’s comments come in the wake of AAP MLA Kapil Mishra levelling bribery charge against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mishra, a sacked minister, is also on an indefinite fast protesting against the alleged corruption in the AAP.

On the Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) alleged tampering issue, Javadekar said opposition parties, instead of making excuses, must move away from negative politics and realise the ground realities.

“In Punjab the Congress won. In 2007 and 2012, SP and Mayawati won when EVMs were in vogue. Even AAP won the elections through EVms. Now, they are making excuses. This is called negative politics,” he said.

Javadekar said the opposition should realise what is happening on the ground. Since they were not doing it, they were getting isolated, he said.

He also said the opposition parties should understand that they are getting defeated because of playing caste and divisive politics, when, on the other hand, they should be playing politics of development.

“India is witnessing a change. India is voting for aspiration and prosperity. India is not voting for caste-based politics. People want developmental politics. Unless the opposition understands this, they will be defeated,” he said.

Javadekar also said the rivals have been opposing steps taken by the Union government, including demonetisation, which benefits the poor and due to which the poor are shifting their loyalty to the BJP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now