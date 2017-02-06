AAP Gujarat: No local face, but a promise to replicate Delhi ‘achievements’

File photo. Express File photo. Express

Though Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was launched in Gujarat in January 2013, it has not yet been able to project any local leader as the party’s face in the state. This is the biggest drawback of the party which claims to be serious about its operations in Gujarat. The Gujarat unit of the party is controlled by Delhi MLA Gulab Singh Yadav. If there is any local face visible in the state unit of the party, it is its media coordinator, 24-year-old Harshil Nayak. And Nayak only issues statements and press releases after clearance from party leaders in Delhi. Former BJP MLA Kanubhai Kalsaria joined the party with much fanfare on January 6, 2014, but even he has not been appointed state in-charge of the party. The party virtually does not have any local popular leader.

More from Indian Express:

When the party was set up in Gujarat after AAP’s spectacular victory in 2012 in Delhi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal became Delhi chief minister, some local activists joined the party, including former director general of police R B Sreekumar and danseuse Mallika Sarabhai. Sreekumar resigned when Kejriwal’s principal secretary Rajendra Kumar was probed for corruption charges.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who was appointed party’s spokesperson, quit it after a brief stint to lead the agitation against atrocities on Dalits in Una.

Yet, the party, largely owing to its success in Delhi, enrolled more than 6 lakh members in the state and also contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections by fielding candidates from 15 constituencies.

All of them lost deposits. Afterwards, the party did not contest local body elections in 2015. Subsequently, the party also witnessed infighting, with its local convener Sukhdev Patel being expelled due to “anti-party” activities.

The party also launched an agitation against Torrent power company on the issue of high power tariff. It targeted specific leaders in BJP, beginning with then industries and power minister Saurabh Patel, alleging corruption in a company floated by his immediate family members. Now, it has BJP national president Amit Shah in its crosshairs.

The party also launched the agitation against allotment of 1,100 acre grazing land to a private firm for windmills in Bhavnagar. Several AAP workers, including Kalsaria, were arrested. The activism focused attention on the party.

The party recently launched the movement against capitation fee charged by private schools. The party has clearly and openly supported the Patidar and Dalit agitations.

Nayak claimed that the party has set up its units in all 182 Assembly constituencies. It is currently spearheading “Gujarat Azadi Andolan”, which was launched on Martyr’s Day on January 30 in all 182 constituencies. The party has come out with a handbill listing 20 important public works its government has executed in Delhi.

It lists slashing of electricity tariff by 50 per cent for monthly consumption of 400 units, 20,000 litre free water daily, increasing education budget to 106 per cent to improve the standard of education in government schools.

Nayak added, “If AAP can come out with a solution to the problems of Delhi, we can solve the problems of Gujarat as well.” AAP, which will be contesting Assembly polls for the first time, is compiling people’s problems in rural and and urban areas which will be submitted to CM Vijay Rupani in the form of a memorandum on March 26.