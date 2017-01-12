AAP govt’s counter-IB unit completely illegal: Najeeb Jung

Fremer Lt Governor of Delhi, Najeeb Jung. (PTI Photo) Fremer Lt Governor of Delhi, Najeeb Jung. (PTI Photo)

Nineteen days after his resignation, former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung said there was “fear” and “suspicion” over the proposed feedback unit, or a secret service unit, proposed by the Arvind Kejriwal government in March-April 2015. “No state government can put up a counter-IB (Intelligence Bureau) unit like this. If they have surveillance over me or you, it’s completely illegal. This is complete right to privacy. This is a very serious matter. I cannot, because I do not like you, tap your phone,” Jung told India Today’s Karan Thapar on his show, To the Point.

“Because it sounded horrendous… the Kejriwal government balked. Four months later, they changed their mind, the unit was set up through a cabinet resolution… in a smaller form with fewer people and smaller cars. It was worrying that the unit would report only to the chief minister,” he said.

Over the acrimonious relationship between him and Kejriwal, Jung said, “…I don’t remember anything we did which was to antagonise the Delhi government. Every step was taken by them. I would say it was the excitement to move at a pace when he (Kejriwal) did not know that government has its own pace and momentum… I believe he is a young man in a hurry to perform and perhaps with time it will get tempered.”

The setting up of the feedback unit, Jung said, along with the appointment of health minister Satyendar Jain’s officer on special duty Nikunj Jain, appointment of his daughter Saumya Jain allegedly to design mohalla clinics, appointments made in the Delhi Waqf Board and the Delhi Commission for Women, were among the cases he had referred to the CBI.

He said that should the cases come to fruition, if chargesheets are filed, “He (Kejriwal) could be in trouble”.

Jung said that the Shunglu committee he set up to review over 400 files, was to rectify or nullify decisions that were illegal.

“We wrote to all secretaries and told them to send us files in which you think you have acted illegally. The files were sent by them. So it was an admission of the fact by the secretaries and the ministers that they had illegally acted,” he said.

Countering allegations made by AAP, Jung said, “No (Union) minister has ever pushed me to act against the Delhi government.” He said he has had meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley, PM’s principal secretary Nripendra Misra and national security advisor Ajit Doval over various issues but it was never for “tightening screws”.