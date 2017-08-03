AAP govt to table three bills sent back by Centre, mulling changes

The four-day Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will begin from August 8. (File) The four-day Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will begin from August 8. (File)

The AAP government is likely to re-introduce three bills in the upcoming Delhi Assembly session, including one related hike in minimum wages, which were earlier sent back by the Centre with some objections. An official said the three bills were currently under review and the government will try to remove the portions on which the Centre had reservations.

The three bills – the Minimum Wages (Delhi) Amendment Bill, 2015, The Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Amendment Bill, 2015 and NSIT Bill (amendment) -are among the 14 bills passed by the House, but the Centre had sent back most proposed legislations with some objections.

“The government will table the three bills during the upcoming Monsoon session. These bills will be placed before the Cabinet for its nod with some changes,” a senior government official said.

The four-day Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will begin from August 8. Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed the law department to submit a “way forward” roadmap on legislative bills which are awaiting clearance from the Centre.

Earlier this year, the then President Pranab Mukherjee had returned Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology Bill (NSIT), which sought university status to the institute, to Delhi Assembly asking the House to reconsider and amend the bill.

Nine crucial legislations passed by the Delhi Assembly since the AAP came to power in 2015 have been pending with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. These include Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill, 2015, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Amendment) Act 2015 and the Working Journalists and Other Newspaper Employees (Condition of Service). The AAP dispensation has been at loggerheads with the Centre and has repeatedly accused it of blocking key bills to stall the functioning of the Delhi government.

