AAP govt to launch 25 skill centres by Jan 2018

To Counter the chances of the next technology revolution rapidly changing the job market, with “automation taking away a number of jobs”, the AAP-led Delhi government is, by January 2018, looking to open 25 new skill centres along the lines of the existing World Class Skill Centre, which had 25,000 students and a 100 per cent placement record last year.

Currently, a Delhi-government development centre has already started training Class XII graduates for 12 months, in a bid to help them earn Rs 12 lakh per annum. Officials added that the centre is being run in collaboration with the Singapore government and has a capacity of 1,000 seats.

Among the courses it offers are hospitality operations, retail services, software testing and finance. Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The experience with the World Class Skill Centre has been very good. The plan now is to create 25 such centres across the capital. The department has been asked to identify spaces where these centres can be opened — government buildings where the space can be utilised for this or spaces that the government can rent. The report will be ready within a week and our plan is to start these centres by January 2018.”

The government is also planning a diploma centre for tourism.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App