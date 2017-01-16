AAP govt delaying release of details of new notified wards: BJP

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo)

Delhi BJP on Monday accused the AAP government of not releasing the details of new notified wards with an “apparent intent” to delay the municipal elections. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also demanded the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to bring in public domain the final draft on delimitation of municipal wards, even after the Lt Governor has given his nod.

Tiwari on Monday met the Lt Governor and thanked him for giving his consent to the final draft of delimitation of wards.

He alleged the Delhi government was sitting over the matter of delimitation with an “apparent intent to delay” the municipal elections and it was the sustained public campaign by the party including its MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.

“Even now the Kejriwal government is delaying putting in public domain the details of structure of the new notified wards. Keeping in view the short time left for municipal elections they should have notified the details for public as well as political parties immediately after Lt Governor’s approval but it is still keeping it in pending,” he said.

The AAP government is likely to notify the new municipal ward boundaries soon, as the Lt Governor has cleared the final delimitation draft of 272 civic wards in the national capital.

The notification on delimitation will be issued by the Urban Development Department for all the 272 municipal wards that will go for polls later this year.