AAP government writes to MHA, MEA, CMs for details on freedom fighters, martyrs

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai has written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and all chief ministers seeking details on unknown Indian martyrs and freedom fighters. In his letter, Rai said the details will be uploaded on a website- shaheedkosh.delhi.gov.in – which was launched by the Delhi government on the occasion of 110th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh in September.

The minister said the AAP government is also taking up the matter with other state governments for providing authenticated details of martyr and freedom fighters along with their photographs. “However, details of some other martyrs/freedom fighters who had been imprisoned/executed by the British Empire may be in the territory of other countries like Bangladesh, Paksitan, Myanmar, UK, Canada and USA etc.

“The Delhi government is keen to collect the details of such personalities so that the same could also be uploaded on the website to remember such powerful souls of Indian origin,” Rai said in his letters to Rajnath and Swaraj.

The Labour Minister has also requested chief ministers of all states and Union Territories to provide authenticated details of the martyrs/freedom fighters of Independence along with their photographs.

The dedicated website was launched with an aim to create a virtual gallery to make the youths aware about the sacrifices made by them and inculcate the feeling of patriotism.