AAP government will organise more job fairs, says Gopal Rai

The AAP government will organise more job fairs in coming days to ensure employment for youths in the city, Delhi minister Gopal Rai said on Friday. Addressing a gathering here, the minister said that industries and employment generation have been affected due to demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

At the event, the employment minister felicitated representatives of companies that participated in a job fair organised by the AAP government earlier this month.

“The Delhi government will organise more job affairs in future in coordination with companies. The government is committed to provide employment to youths,” Rai said.

An official said that more than 8,000 candidates were offered jobs during the two-day job fair earlier this month.

