AAP forms human chain against note ban, put banners on bridges

Continuing with its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, the AAP today formed human chain and put banners over major flyovers in the city. It questioned the Centre as to how much black money it recovered in 100 days since the note-ban decision was taken. “People want to know what has the Prime Minister achieved due to demonetisation. Over 100 people lost their lives because of the decision, several were left jobless and many sectors have been hit by this.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

“The PM has said in Parliament that life post-demonetisation is on track now, but in reality it is far from being normal. We are only raising questions affecting the common man,” said AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey said. He claimed ATMs in several parts of the country are running dry and the PM is busy “misleading” people. “If the PM is so confident about the decision on note ban, then why any BJP candidate contesting state polls not asking votes on demonetisation,” Pandey added.

The AAP has been fervently attacking PM Modi over note ban, claiming it to be a “Rs 8 lakh crore scam meant to benefit select corporate houses”. The crucial Delhi MCD polls are scheduled to be held in April and the AAP is leaving no stone unturned to wrest power from the BJP, currently controlling the civic bodies.