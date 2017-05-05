AAP comes under Home Ministry scanner, details of foreign funding sought

AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference. (file photo) AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference. (file photo)

The Home Ministry on Friday sought details of all the foreign donations received by the Aam Aadmi Party, news agency PTI reported. This comes a day after the party accused the central government of using the CBI to target its leaders. On Thursday, the investigation agency raided former Delhi Health Secretary Tarun Seem and charged him with corruption. Seem is known to be close to Health Minister Satyendar Jain. He is under the scanner for allegedly flouting rules while handing out a Rs 10.50 crore contract to three companies.

More details awaited

