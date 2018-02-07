AAP flays BJP-led govt in Goa over Arvind Kejriwal case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government in Goa of pressuring election officials to file an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with his bribery remarks. The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Mapusa has issued a notice to Kejriwal, who is also AAP national convener, on a complaint filed against him for his bribery remarks made during the Goa assembly polls held last year.

The next hearing in the case is due on February 8. The complaint was lodged by local Election Commission officials with the police in Mapusa town, 9 km from Panaji. Goa AAP convener Elvis Gomes told reporters that election officials had filed the FIR against Kejriwal under pressure from the BJP-led government.

He recalled the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued directives to its local officials in this regard. “We (AAP) had filed a petition against the directives before the Delhi High Court, which is still being heard. “During a hearing in November last year, the lawyer representing the ECI had submitted that an FIR had already been filed against Kejriwal,” Gomes said.

“But when we sought information under the RTI, we got the reply that none of the police station has filed the FIR. At least till January no FIR had been filed,” he said. On February 2, when the petition came up for hearing in the HC, the AAP submitted the information obtained under the RTI Act, the AAP leader said.

“The lawyer who had claimed that an FIR has been filed against Kejriwal withdrew his statement. The next hearing in the matter will be held on February 26,” Gomes said. “It is unfortunate that the same day (February 2), when a hearing took place in the Delhi HC, the Goa government pressured election officials to file an FIR against him in the Mapusa court,” he added. Gomes said attempts were being made to derail the development and pro-people programmes undertaken in Delhi by the Kejriwal government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App