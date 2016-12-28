AAP fears trouble at Arvind Kejriwal rally in CM Parkash Singh Badal turf today, wants security

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna

A day before its scheduled rally in the bastion of CM Parkash Singh Badal, AAP Tuesday submitted a letter to Muktsar Deputy Commissioner demanding adequate security arrangements at the venue while expressing fears that Akalis disguised as AAP supporters might storm the rally, attack AAP supporters and raise slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who will address the rally.

The party also claimed that under the influence of local SAD leader Dyal Singh Kolianwali, they were denied permission to hold rally at Dana Mandi and panchayat land at village Kolianwali.

“It is the district administration of Muktsar which will be responsible if any of our supporters is harmed and something untoward happens. Despite applying almost 10 days in advance, we have been denied permission to hold rally at Dana Mandi and panchayat land in Kolianwali. Now, we have hired five acres of private land of our AAP circle in-charge whose wheat crop will be damaged. But we will compensate him,” said Narinder Sandhu, AAP’s Lambi in-charge.

In a letter to Muktsar DC, Sandhu said “if any hooliganism or vandalism happens at AAP rally, administration will be responsible for it”.

Claiming they had got inputs from their sources, Sandhu said, “Our sources have confirmed that Akali men are going to storm our rally. More than 200 persons can storm the venue and raise slogans against Kejriwal. They might even attack us. We have already informed deputy commissioner regarding this.”

Meanwhile, Mehal Singh (46), who has given his land on rent to AAP, said, “Yes, my wheat crop will suffer, but it is okay. I am the circle in-charge of AAP and it is an honour to give my land for the party’s rally.”

Sandhu said, “Yesterday, we selected another piece of land in village and deal was finalised. Last night, Akali men accompanied by some policemen came and threatened the farmer who had agreed to give us the land on rent. He backed out Tuesday morning and now AAP member Mehal Singh’s land has been finalised.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Muktsar deputy commissioner Sumit Jarangal said, “I have spoken to SSP and adequate security will be provided. Administration cannot identify who is AAP supporter or Akali supporter. We can only check that security is in place. I have received a complaint from AAP. Stadium construction is going on at panchayat land in Kolianwali and thus village panchayat denied permission for AAP’s rally.”

At the rally, Kejriwal is expected to announce candidate from Lambi against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.