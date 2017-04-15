AAP dubs MCD as ‘Most Corrupt Department’

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

Dubbing the MCD as the “Most Corrupt Department”, the Aam Aadmi Party today released a booklet listing instances of alleged graft in the BJP-ruled civic bodies. The purpose of the booklet, which is essentially a compilation of newspaper reports on corruption in the civic bodies, is to make people aware of the extent of the BJP’s “mismanagement”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The name of the booklet is “MCD, Most Corrupt Department”. The AAP said that it was being “released in public interest”.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia accused the BJP functionaries of the corporations of “diverting” funds meant for various schemes and projects and of “looting” the public exchequer.

“Where has the money gone? The BJP talks of Digital India, but the websites of the corporations have been under construction for 13 years and Rs 12 crore has already been spent,” he said.

In its poll campaign, the AAP is laying a major thrust on a series of alleged acts of corruption in the MCDs reported over the last one decade, a period during which the BJP has been in control of all the three civic bodies.

The AAP is also planning to woo the safai karamcharis (sanitation workers) through its manifesto. Senior leaders of the party said it will include major demands including the one on regularisation of those working on contract basis.

The municipal polls are scheduled for April 23.

