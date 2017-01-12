AAP derides Najeeb Jung for criminal charges remark against Arvind Kejriwal

Former Lt Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung (File photo) Former Lt Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung (File photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday scoffed at Najeeb Jung, saying the former Lt Governor must be reading spy-thriller novels to remark that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may face “criminal charges” over irregularities found by the Shunglu Commission. AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey said, “Now that he (Jung) has enough time, he must be reading spy-thrillers to say this.”

Pandey said the Centre has numerous agencies under it to probe the allegations and it is free to do so. In an interview to India Today TV on Wednesday, Jung had said Kejriwal may face “criminal charges” over irregularities found by the Shunglu Commission in the decisions taken by the AAP government, alleging “nepotism and gross favouritism”.

Jung, who shared a bitter-sweet relationship with the AAP dispensation, also alleged that Kejriwal had set up a “secret unit” like a “counter-IB” for suspected spying. Attacking the BJP over the on-going strike in the East MCD by sanitation workers for non-payment of their salaries, Pandey said while the AAP dispensation is being attacked for not implementing the Fourth Finance Commission, it does not ask the Centre the same question.

“We have said that it will implement the Fourth Finance Commission Report, under which the MCD is to get to money from the Delhi government. But while demanding the implementation of the report, the BJP conveniently forgets that the Centre is to give the government some share of revenue. Its only after that, that the report will be implemented,” Pandey said. Notably, Jung had referred seven cases related to alleged corruption in the Delhi government to CBI before demitting office last month.