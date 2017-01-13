AAP demands removal of Harsimrat Badal from Cabinet

AAP demanded the removal of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Cabinet and registration of case against her for “inciting violence” in poll-bound Punjab and “targeting AAP volunteers”. AAP demanded the removal of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Cabinet and registration of case against her for “inciting violence” in poll-bound Punjab and “targeting AAP volunteers”.

AAP on Thursday demanded the removal of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Cabinet and registration of case against her for “inciting violence” in poll-bound Punjab and “targeting AAP volunteers”. Strongly reacting to statement’s made by Harsimrat on the issue of shoe hurling at the Chief Minister in Lambi on Wednesday, AAP’s Dakha candidate H S Phoolka and Human Rights Wing chairman Navkiran Singh said AAP does not indulge in any kind of violence nor supports such acts.

“Cases under section 506 of IPC (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of Peoples Representatives Act should be registered against her for inciting violence and targeting AAP volunteers,” they said. Referring to the Lambi incident and attack on Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s cavalcade in Jalalabad on January 8, she in Mansa district, yesterday, accused AAP of egging people to resort to violence ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls on February 4.

“Her statement reflects fear and frustration of imminent defeat in the elections. She has violated the Constitution being a Minister in the Union Cabinet. She has revealed the criminal mentality of ruling Badal family which is targeting innocent people in the state and has booked hundreds of people in fake criminal cases. She has no right to stay in Union cabinet,” the AAP leaders alleged.

The leaders said they have submitted a complaint and video of the Union Minister for Food Processing to the Election Commission through the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab. They also asked the EC to recommend to the Prime Minister to immediately remove her from the cabinet and take cognisance of the “outburst against AAP by Harsimrat”. “No AAP volunteer was involved in the incident of shoe throwing (on CM Badal)”, they stated.