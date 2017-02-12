AAP demands HC judge-led SIT to probe Naliya gangrape case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday demanded investigation into the Naliya sex racket case by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a sitting High Court judge and threatened to launch state-wide agitation on the issue. Talking to reporters here, Delhi’s rural development minister Gopal Rai alleged that the ruling BJP in Gujarat was trying to shield the “big names” allegedly involved in the sex racket and demanded investigation monitored by an SIT led by a sitting HC judge.

“Only local leaders of BJP are not involved in Naliya sex racket. Several big names too are involved, because such a big racket cannot be possible without the involvement of big names. Ever since the matter came to light, there are efforts to shield the mastermind,” Rai alleged.

Watch What Else is Making News

He alleged that the racket extended till Ahmedabad and many big BJP leaders are involved which is why the culprits are being shielded.

“We demand constitution of an SIT headed by a sitting High Court judge so that the matter is investigated independently and the names of the main mastermind and those associated with him come out,” he said.

“We will monitor the development closely and will also launch state-wide agitation and raise the issue at the Centre if our demands are not met by the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gandhinagar police detained around 25 women belonging to AAP when they were protesting outside Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s bungalow over the issue.

The matter came to light after eight persons including local leaders of BJP were arrested in connection with the gangrape of the victim at Naliya town in Kutch district.

In her FIR, the 24-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by at least nine persons on different occasions after an accused made a video of the act and threatened to circulate the video clip.

The victim has alleged in her FIR that the accused have been running a sex racket in Kutch district and forcing victims to have sex with numerous persons after blackmailing them by making video.