AAP delegation meets Gujarat poll chief to push for use of ballot papers in elections

The controversy surrounding the alleged “manipulation” of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is refusing to die down, as members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Gujarat, in Gandhinagar and demanded that ballot papers be used for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

A delegation led by Delhi minister and AAP’s Gujarat in-charge Gopal Rai met B B Swain and submitted a letter in this regard. In the letter, the AAP has cited a couple of polling instances in Maharashtra and said that not just political parties, even the common man had doubts that free and fair polls are being conducted using EVMs.

“After the elections in UP, the Bharatiya Janata Party got a huge majority. But this looks suspicious,” the letter stated while citing instances of countries like Japan and the US and England where EVMs have been replaced by ballot papers.

“Keeping all these instances in mind, the AAP is demanding that the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat be conducted using ballot papers,” the letter stated. This demand from the party comes after AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and BSP’s Mayawati questioned the authenticity of EVMs.

According to official sources, AAP has sought use of ballot papers in Gujarat polls, if the EC is not able to use VVPAT (Voter-verified Paper Audit Trail) for every polling booth in Gujarat. The number of polling booths in Gujarat have risen to about 48,000, with a total voter base of 4.25 crore.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now