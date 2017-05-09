AAP crisis: Sacked minister Kapil Mishra seeks Arvind Kejriwal’s blessings before filing FIR

AAP crisis: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra has levelled corruption allegations against Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo AAP crisis: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra has levelled corruption allegations against Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo

Former Delhi minister and suspended AAP member Kapil Mishra on Tuesday morning sought the ‘blessings’ of Arvind Kejriwal before leaving to file an FIR against him and to submit ‘evidence’ to the CBI office. “Bless me… I am filing an FIR against you,” Mishra said, addressing the media in Delhi and reading out a letter he wrote to the AAP convener.

Mishra also alleged that Kejriwal was trying to remove him as an MLA. “You are trying to remove me from assembly, I challenge you to contest the elections against me,” he said, challenging Kejriwal to resign and contest the election against him, adding that he knew every ‘trick’ and ‘step’ of the Delhi CM.

On Monday, Mishra went to the Anti Crime Branch and submitted what he claimed was evidence against Kejriwal in a scam. He added that the ACB has asked him to visit their office once again in a few days. Later in the day, he dared the party to expel him, which the party did, suspending him from the primary membership of the party.

Mishra claims he saw Kejriwal take Rs 2 crore in cash from Satyendra Jain, another minister in the Delhi government, at his Delhi residence. Late Monday evening, Kejriwal tweeted, breaking his silence on the allegation. “Truth will win. Tomorrow’s special session of the Delhi Assembly is where it begins,” he said.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, reacting to the developments this morning, questioned whether anyone is allowed to dissent against Kejriwal in the Aam Aadmi Party. “Where is the internal democracy in the AAP? The basic premises have been compromised with. It is worse than other political parties and is functioning under the dictatorship of Arvind Kejriwal,” Maken said.

