AAP ‘crisis’: Need to bring all on board instead of cleansing party, says Kanwar Sandhu

Kanwar Sandhu. (File photo) Kanwar Sandhu. (File photo)

EVEN AS AAP is yet to recover from the scathing attack launched on Arvind Kejriwal and other senior leaders by Gurpreet Waraich, another senior leader, Kanwar Sandhu, MLA from Kharar, has expressed disappointment at the manner in which recent developments have taken place in the party.

In a statement issued from Canada, where he is on a private visit, Sandhu said he found the developments of the past couple of days disheartening. “Though I am abroad, I noticed that certain senior people of the party in Punjab are either leaving the party, resigning their post or are being expelled. This is unfortunate and having an adverse impact even among our supporters abroad. The need is to realise the fact that the party is in the midst of a crisis.”

Sandhu added that in such times, there was a need to hold together and avoid harsh decisions. Referring to the expulsion of Upkar Singh Sandhu from the party, he said, “What we have to work for is not cleansing the party of dissenters but getting all on board. Instead of moving away or taking action against more people, the need is to get together and also try and get all our old colleagues back on one platform.”

Another senior AAP leader, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, on Thursday continued his tirade against the policies that resulted in the party’s popularity taking a nosedive. Speaking to The Indian Express, Khaira said there was still hope for the party to make space for itself for the 2019 general election because the Congress government would fail to make an impact and the Akalis would remain out of favour with the masses. However, he cautioned that this could only happen if the party reverted to its original agenda which had brought it in favour with voters.

Khaira also rubbished reports that there was a move on his part along with some MLAs of AAP to move to BJP. “This is an absolutely malicious and misleading attempt to sow disaffection in the party. All the MLAs are united and having been in touch with them I know that everyone is steadfast and loyal to the party. Anyone who knows me and my ideology would know that I reject the politics of BJP,” he said.

It is learnt that the senior leadership of AAP is perturbed over the spate of criticism that Bhagwant Mann’s appointment has attracted from senior party leaders in Punjab as well as the resignation of Gurpreet Singh Waraich. Mann was supposed to meet Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to explain the state of affairs of the party in Punjab following his appointment as also the reason why he expelled Sandhu for anti-party activities. Mann told The Indian Express that though he was scheduled to meet Kejriwal, the national convener could not meet him due to some urgent meeting.

Mann had expelled Sandhu after he issued a statement disagreeing with his appointment as state convener as well as questioning his ability to lead the party in Punjab. Sandhu had joined the party after a stint in the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal earlier. He had been the party’s candidate for the Amritsar Lok Sabha by-election.

