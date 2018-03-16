After Arvind Kejriwal apology, Bhagwant Mann quits as AAP’s Punjab chief

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and state president Bhagwant Mann at Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Express File Photo/Rana Simranjit Singh) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and state president Bhagwant Mann at Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Express File Photo/Rana Simranjit Singh)

A day after Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal apologised to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for making “unfounded” allegations over his involvement in drug trade, party leader Bhagwant Mann resigned from his post as AAP state president.

“I’m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab …but my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an “Aam Aadmi “ of Punjab,” Mann tweeted Friday. In the past, the Sangrur MP had held Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Badal family responsible for bringing drugs to Punjab.

On Thursday, Kejriwal tendered an apology for making “unfounded” allegations against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Majithia following which the SAD leader decided to withdraw the court case against him. While the apology might help in fending off court cases against Kejriwal, AAP’s Punjab unit termed the step as a “letdown”.

While campaigning for the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Kejriwal had accused Majithia, then a minister in the state government, of being involved in narcotics trade.

AAP leaders in New Delhi also hinted that a similar course could be adopted in the defamation case filed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

