Rift widens in AAP: Manish Sisodia appeals to Kumar Vishwas, says stop airing grievances in public

Kumar Vishwas, an AAP leader. (file photo) Kumar Vishwas, an AAP leader. (file photo)

Within minutes after Kumar Vishwas told a press gathering that a few people within the Aam Aadmi Party were conspiring against him, a visibly angry Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia hit out at Vishwas, saying that airing his grievances in front of the camera was affecting the party workers morale. Speaking about the party’s efforts to placate Vishwas, Sisodia said that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal already spoke to him at great length. Appealing to Vishwas to raise his issues within the party forum, Sisodia said the foot soldiers of the party are being effected by this ‘On Air’ tussle. He also asked Vishwas to attend the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) at Kejriwal’s residence.

Earlier, an emotional Vishwas categorically denied that he will be joining any party and emphasised that he never aspired to become chief minister or deputy chief minister. “I have said this 10 times, told Manish Sisodia, told Arvind Kejriwal, I never wanted to get any post or join any party. I will remain a volunteer,” said Vishwas. Alleging that a few are working against him, Vishwas said that he will not apologise. “I will not ask apology from anyone,” he said.

The rift within the party played out today on camera, just a day after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan stepped down from the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC). Khan earlier alleged that Vishwas an “agent of the BJP” and was trying to split the party.

“I will stick to what I have said so far. This person (Vishwas) had invited Ajit Doval and RSS workers for his birthday party. How is it that he did not think of AAP MLAs and volunteers then… at a time when the police, directed by the BJP, was arresting us and had launched a witch-hunt. Now he is talking about the greater good of the party… I still say he is an agent of the BJP and is trying to break the party,” Khan told The Indian Express.

“If being a member of the PAC means not being able to speak freely, and Vishwas and some MLAs feel I should step down, then I have no problem in doing so. I have tendered my resignation from the PAC… It is not that Arvind ji is unhappy with me, but I have decided to stand up for what is right.”

On Monday, Vishwas refused to attend a PAC meeting convened at Kejriwal’s residence and demanded Khan’s expulsion. The PAC meeting witnessed heated arguments as the top leadership remained divided on the issue. A section of the party backed Khan and hit out at Vishwas for making “out-of-turn” comments to the media on “Kejriwal being surrounded by yes men”.

