Kumar Vishwas to stay back in AAP, made in-charge of Rajasthan

The crisis within the Aam Aadmi Party came to an end on Wednesday with the party placating Kumar Vishwas and suspending MLA Amanatullah Khan. Vishwas was made in-charge for Rajasthan as the state heads to polls early next year. Vishwas emerged from the Political Affairs Committee meeting along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and thanked his supporters for standing by him. “In this difficult times I thank my supporters for standing by me,” Vishwas said. Speaking to reporters outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, Sisodia said the PAC decided to suspend Khan for his comments against Vishwas. A committee headed by Pankaj Gupta will give Khan a fair hearing and decided on his future in the party, Sisodia said.

