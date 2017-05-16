AAP crisis: Kapil Mishra to submit ‘evidence’ of corruption against Arvind Kejriwal to CBI today

Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra. (File Photo) Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra. (File Photo)

A day after he ended his indefinite hunger strike against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday will approach the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit ‘evidence’ of corruption against the former, news agency ANI reported.

Mishra will also approach the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) with regards to the same. On Monday, Mishra had ended his indefinite hunger strike on the sixth day and said doctors would not discharge him until he starts taking liquids. He even tweeted about the same.

“Doctors won’t discharge until i start taking liquids. I hv to go to CBI and CBDT. starting on liquids now,” the sacked minister tweeted.

According to ANI, before heading to the CBI office, Mishra said, “Kejriwal’s game is over. He should now get prepared to go to Tihar.”Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Mishra threatened that if Arvind Kejriwal didn’t resign immediately, he would drag the Delhi CM to Tihar Jail.

Mishra had also alleged that for three continuous years, “black money was converted into white” and that it was spent on foreign trips of the AAP leaders, ANI reported. He also said that AAP did not inform about “some of its funding” which were received from “fake companies”. According to ANI, Mishra revealed that crores worth of money was deposited by 16 shell companies in AAP’s bank accounts.

“These fake companies are registered in the name of AAP MLA from Moti Nagar, Shivcharan Goyal. These companies have given Rs. two crore to Kejriwal at 12 a.m. The fund received from these companies were sent to same branch branch of Axis Bank where there were allegations of converting black money into white at the time of demonetisation,” ANI quoted Mishra as saying.

He further alleged that through a branch there, the Krishnanagar branch of Axis Bank was where AAP undertook all of its transactions. Mishra also produced a blank cheque without a date which has already been cashed, ANI reported.

However, AAP rubbished all the allegations made by Mishra and said that the party “followed all the norms in the matter”. AAP also alleged that the charges levelled against it were part of a conspiracy planned by the BJP.

