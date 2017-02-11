AAP courts small businesses ahead of civic polls

Ahead of civic polls, the AAP has roped in its trade wing to muster support of small businesses. (File Photo) Ahead of civic polls, the AAP has roped in its trade wing to muster support of small businesses. (File Photo)

Ahead of civic polls, the AAP has roped in its trade wing to muster support of small businesses, highlighting key issues faced by them like demand to abolish MCD licenses for factories. AAP’s Trade Wing Convenor Brijesh Goyal said apart from abolishing MCD licenses for factories, house tax in industrial areas should be collected by Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), which provides services, instead of civic bodies.

“There should be a single window authority and building bye laws in industrial areas be made maximum online and the rules may be relaxed as per the need. In lot of industrial areas, circle rates are higher than market rates and they should be decreased,” Goyal said. He cited the problem of lack of parking facilities in wholesale markets and alleged that it is controlled by “mafia”.

Goyal said toilet problems specially for ladies should be addressed along with encroachment in markets like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Karol Bagh, and Chawri Bazar.