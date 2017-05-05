AAP CBI raid: Centre trying to make us afraid, but we’ll continue our work, says party

The CBI also raided the Delhi Secretariat Thursday. Oinam Anand The CBI also raided the Delhi Secretariat Thursday. Oinam Anand

Hitting out at the CBI for filing a corruption case against former health secretary Tarun Seem — who was instrumental in the implementation of the AAP’s flagship ‘mohalla clinic’ project — the party accused the Centre of misusing the CBI against its party leaders.

Seem, a 1992-batch IRS officer, is known to be close to Health Minister Satyendar Jain — presently under the scanner in three separate cases. The CBI asserted that this case was against Seem, not the minister. The AAP alleged “intimidation tactics”.

Party spokesperson and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “This is not new. They (Centre) have used different agencies which are not under our control to try and make us afraid and run away. But we will continue our good work. The mohalla clinic is a good project that helps the poor. But they’re trying to paralyse policy by trying to intimidate us or by making officers afraid. It won’t work.”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh tweeted: “Even as everything came to normal in the AAP; the central government today left its parrot (CBI) behind Satyendar Jain. They kept on disturbing us and we kept on working.”

An official added that there had been no wrongdoing by the health department. “The matter is being used politically. There were a number of incidents of violence in emergency wards, following which doctors went on strike. We were looking for the best possible security. The companies’ rates were higher than tender rates, so they were given a special contract for six months. After they expired, the contracts were not renewed.”

This is not the first time that Seem has been at the centre of a controversy. Defying convention of appointing IAS officers for the job, the health minister appointed Seem as health secretary in February 2016.

At the time, Seem was the state health mission managing director and had additional charge of the government’s Director General Health Services (DGHS). He had replaced former health secretary Amar Nath and superseded two senior-most bureaucrats — special secretary (CFS/ drugs controller) Dr Mrinalini Darswal and special secretary (health) Nikhil Kumar. In August 2016, Seem was transferred by former L-G Najeeb Jung. Later, in October, Seem was stripped of his charge as DGHS by Jung.

