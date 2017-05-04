AAP burns midnight oil to tide over crisis, stop Kumar Vishwas from quitting

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with AAP leader Kumar Vishwas at the latter’s residence on Tuesday. Praveen Khanna Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with AAP leader Kumar Vishwas at the latter’s residence on Tuesday. Praveen Khanna

AS HURRIED meetings and hushed rumours of a coup punctuated the early hours of Wednesday morning, the entire top brass of the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, swung into action to keep senior leader Kumar Vishwas from quiting. By afternoon, a photograph of a smiling AAP family was posted on social media to signal the end of the crisis. But detractors, and those doubtful, pointed out Vishwas was the only one not smiling. It was at 10.25 pm Tuesday that Kejriwal left his residence, with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The two, along with Vishwas, are among the founding members of the India Against Corruption (IAC), which eventually culminated into the formation of the AAP, which finally formed the government in Delhi. The immediate trigger for the urgent decision to rush to Vishwas’ house, 20 kilometres away, was that he had threatened to quit after he was attacked by AAP MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, of being “a RSS-BJP agent plotting a coup within the party”.

Kejriwal reached Vishwas’ house, a little after 11pm. Refusing to speak to the media outside, he went in with Sisodia, only to emerge outside with Kumar Vishwas. “Everything is fine,” he said, while adding that Vishwas would be joining them for tea at his residence. The urgency, though, was obvious. At Kejriwal’s house, a little before midnight, the meeting began. In attendance, apart from Kejriwal, Sisodia and Vishwas were AAP’s senior leaders Kapil Mishra, Ashutosh and Sanjay Singh. During the meeting, sources said, Vishwas “insisted that stern action be taken against Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan”. The source added, “Vishwas, throughout the meeting, maintained that he had no interest in a larger role within the party, nor was he planning a coup. But felt that there was need to introspect for AAP to go back to its roots.”

It remained unclear, when Vishwas left Kejriwal’s residence, at 12:46am, as to whether his demands had been agreed to. But as he left, with a stern expression on his face, AAP workers waiting outside the CM’s residence conjectured, “It doesn’t seem so. Otherwise, they would’ve made an announcement. The party can’t afford a public spat like this.” Over the next couple of hours, each of the AAP leaders, who had assembled for the meeting, left, following the same routine. Car windows shuttered, refusing to take questions, similar stern expressions on their faces.

It was not until Wednesday afternoon that the crisis finally seemed to end for the party. After a three-hour meeting of the Political Affairs Committee at Kejriwal’s residence, a decision was taken to suspend Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, while giving more responsibility to Vishwas. The suspension, was widely felt to be a compromise resulting out of Vishwas’s threat to quit the party while in addition, the party announced that a disciplinary committee will look into the statements made by Khan against Vishwas.

