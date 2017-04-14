AAP asks Goa government to spell out its stand on beef ban

“We demand that the Common Minimum Programme be made public immediately and articulate the government’s stand on issues such as beef ban,” said AAP’s state convener. (Representational Image) “We demand that the Common Minimum Programme be made public immediately and articulate the government’s stand on issues such as beef ban,” said AAP’s state convener. (Representational Image)

The Aam Aadmi Party has asked the BJP-led Goa government to make public its ‘Common Minimum Programme’ and spell out its stand on beef ban.

“We demand that the Common Minimum Programme be made public immediately and articulate the government’s stand on issues such as beef ban, how it will resolve the conflict between local residents and the tourism trade over late night parties, the drug menace, the Regional Plan and other issues,” party’s state convener Elvis Gomes said.

He alleged that the coalition partners and the BJP were at loggerheads even on issues directly affecting the people.

“This is creating confusion in the ranks of the bureaucracy and adversely affecting delivery of governance to the people,” Gomes said here yesterday.

The AAP leader claimed that “Parrikar is running a government which is speaking in different voices.”

He said the CM should rein-in his ministers and the government get down to the serious business of governing the state.

“Goa Forward Party’s leader Vinod Palyekar is opposed to late night parties and wants them banned but Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai from the same party holds an opposite view,” he said.

