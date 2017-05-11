AAP asks EC to form an all-party committee to look into allegations of EVM tampering

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded that an all-party committee under the Election Commission be formed to look into allegations of EVM manipulation. The party will approach the commission tomorrow seeking access to electronic voting machines (EVMs) that were used in the recently held assembly polls.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who had showed a live demonstration of how an EVM look-alike could be tampered with in the Delhi Assembly on May 9, told a press conference that the committee must have representatives of all the political parties. The Election Commission has called an all party meeting on the raging issue tomorrow at its headquarters here.

AAP has vociferously raised the issue after its disappointing performance in Punjab and Goa Assembly elections and the recent MCD polls. Hundreds of its workers today demonstrated outside the Election Commission headquarters demanding that voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT)-equipped EVMs be used in future elections.

“Why is it that all the technical defects in EVMs that have come to light recently, say in Bhind or Dholpur, favoured only the BJP?” Bhardwaj asked. The AAP is deputing Bhardwaj along with two technical experts at the meeting called by the EC tomorrow.

