AAP comes to Arvind Kejriwal’s defence, says Kapil Mishra parroting BJP allegations

Defending Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday countered Kapil Mishra’s allegations over the source of the party funds, saying that the sacked Cabinet minister has been merely repeating what the BJP has been claiming all these years.
Calling it an attempt to defame Kejriwal, AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh told the media: “What Kapil Mishra says, the BJP repeats; what the BJP says, Mishra repeats.”
Singh claimed that the party has strictly followed all the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission while collecting funds. “Despite this it has been alleged time and again that there have been discrepancies in the donation drive,” he said. Blaming the BJP for allegedly orchestrating the entire episode, Singh said the saffron party made several attempts to get the party derecognised. “BJP’s Manoj Tiwari met the Election Commission officials earlier and demanded them to cancel the party registration and derecognise it,” he said.
Singh also accused the BJP of remaining silent on scams in which their party leaders were allegedly involved in. “The scale of the Vyapam scam was so huge and yet the BJP remains quiet on the issue… BJP was silent on the IPL scam involving crores of rupees despite names of Lalit Modi and Vasundhara Raje surfacing… Kirti Azad first raised the issue of corrruption in the DDCA. Despite this Arun Jaitley has not resigned as minister…,” Sing said.
Earlier, Mishra accused the AAP of failing to declare to the EC the full amount of the donations it had received. He also accused Kejriwal of funneling unaccounted money into the party coffers through a network of shell companies. “”All this happened with the knowledge of Arvind Kejriwal as these shell companies deposited money in the AAP bank account on the same day and time in January 2014. I will go to the CBI at 12 pm with these documents and file an FIR,” Mishra said.
Demanding Kejriwal’s resignation, Mishra, who has been sitting on hunger strike since Wednesday, fainted during the press conference. He was rushed to the RML Hospital from his Civil Lines residence.
- May 14, 2017 at 2:48 pmThis was in 2014? And Mishras speaking up now? Puhleeze. Sounds like a real turncoat. Kejriwal was foolish to take on Modi, who was popularly elected--infact arguably the face that got BJP elected. Congress had the terrible Commonwealth games corruption to answer for etc. Totally different situation and Kejriwal couldn't see that. And so he lost as no one was going to believe Modi was corrupt or any of the other bunk that Kejriwal kept complaining about. But that said, no one can believe Kejriwal is corrupt. Sorry, not going to be proved! Impetuous yes, immature, maybe, but corrupt? Nope!Reply
- May 14, 2017 at 2:32 pmGhar ka bhedi lanka dahay.. Kapil might have learned the flair of drama from his ex-boss but he does seem to have some solid information... why else ACB or CBI are registering a case? And if AAP does have proof then they should also file complaints against the BJP, no body is stopping them!Reply
- May 14, 2017 at 2:33 pm
- May 14, 2017 at 3:00 pmyou have a valid question, why else ACB aor CBI registering a case? I have a few questions as well - Why Yogi cannot be tried for inciting riots in Gorakhpur? Why no case has been registered against Shivraj Singh in Vyapam scam? How come all c against Amit Shah, Modi got dropped or for that matter now even Pragya Thakur is being discharged?? One has to be absolutely blind not to note such huge discrepancies. By the way there is no account of donations received by BJP or Congress!!!! The information being flaunted by this sacked minister was with him all along then why the did he wait till he was sacked???Reply